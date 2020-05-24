11 more test positive for COVID-19 in Goa

Panaji: Eleven more people have been found positive for coronavirus in Goa, taking the total tally of the state to 50, informed state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday.

The minister informed on the micro-blogging site that all these people who have been detected with the lethal infection were the passengers of Rajdhani Express which had come from Mumbai on Saturday.

“11 passengers who arrived from Mumbai yesterday via Rajdhani express have reported positive on the TrueNat device. This brings the total number of active cases in the state of Goa to 50,” he tweeted.

Source: ANI

