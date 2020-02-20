11 Navy personnel caught leaking sensitive information to Pak

A+ A-

New Delhi: Police have arrested 11 employees of the Indian Navy on the charges of having connections with a Pakistani espionage racket.

So far 13 people, including 11 Indian Navy employees, have been caught in the honey trap of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

The Navy personnel apprehended by the police are from the different naval bases including Mumbai, Karwar (Karnataka) and Visakhapatnam.

After being honey-trapped these men had leaked sensitive information related to the Indian Navy through their social media profiles.

After the misuse of social media by the naval personnel came to light, the Indian Navy imposed a strict ban on the use of smartphones and social media applications such as Facebook by its personnel.

However, a similar ban has not been enforced by the Indian Army and Air Force even though they have also faced similar cases in the last few months.

Sources in the Navy said the sudden ban on using smartphones has created issues for the personnel in establishing contact with families and undertaking other digital work for personnel use.

The Navy has allowed the use of older technology mobile phones using 2G connectivity which experts feel, is of limited use and can possibly be intercepted.

However, the Navy sources said the restrictions on the use of smartphones and social media revealing personnel identity have existed for a long time and they are just being strictly implemented at this time.

A post about the report is making rounds on social media with the question that why national media is silent on the report. There are no TV debates and no front page headline. The post asks, “Why? Because they are not Muslims?” The post further reads, “Kapdon ke alava desh ke gadaron ko naam se bhi pehchana jaa sakta hai…”

A post released by The Logical Indian Citizen contains names of all the arrested personnel with the tag line ‘Desh ka namak khaate hain Pakistan kaa gaan gaate hain’

The authenticity of ‘The Logical Indian Citizen’ and the names given by it could not be independently verified by Siasat.com therefore we have desisted from publishing the names.