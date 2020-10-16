11 new coronavirus cases found in Dharavi

Mumbai: Eleven new coronavirus cases came to light in Mumbai’s Dharavi area on Friday which took its caseload to 3,385, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation said.

Of 3,385 patients, 2,946 have already recovered, while there are 133 active COVID-19 cases in the area, he said.

The civic body, however, has stopped sharing the death toll of Dharavi.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometers, Dharavi is considered to be the largest slum in Asia with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

Source: PTI