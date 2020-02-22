menu
22 Feb 2020
11-year-old student thrashed by teacher in Pune

Posted by Qayam Published: February 22, 2020, 9:14 am IST
11-year-old student thrashed by teacher in Pune
Photo: ANI

Pune: An 11-year-old student was allegedly thrashed by a teacher for not being able to study ‘Haripath’ properly, police said.

“The student does not study Haripath properly which is why the teacher beat him with the stick. The victim’s condition is critical and undergoing treatment at the hospital,” Police Inspector Narendra Jadhav told ANI.

The police have nabbed the accused and registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Source: ANI
