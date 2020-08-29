110-year-old Kerala woman beats Covid, discharged from hospital

Malappuram (Kerala) Aug 29 : For Kerala health authorities, Saturday brought good news as a 110-year-old woman tested negative for Covid-19 and was discharged from the state-run Medical College near here.

Pathu (110) thus became the oldest Covid patient to recover in the state.

Previously, the state also saw two elderly Covid patients, aged 105 and 103 years, recovering and returning home.

“Pathu had turned Covid positive On August 18 after she contracted the disease from her daughter. She will be under observation at her home now,” the health authorities said.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala has crossed the 70,000-mark.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

