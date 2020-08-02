110-year-old woman wins battle against COVID-19

Chitradurga: Said to be 110-years-old, a grand old woman Siddamma was discharged on Saturday from a COVID Hospital in Chitradurga after recovering from the novel coronavirus.

According to Dr Basavaraj, District Surgeon, Chitradurga, the woman had tested positive for the disease on July 27.

After her recovery, the frail woman dressed in a sari was seen being wheeled out from the hospital.

5172 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 5,172 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 1,29,287.

The active cases in the state now stand at 73,219 while 53,648 people have been discharged.

Active cases

So far, a total of 2,412 people have succumbed to the virus in the State.

Source: ANI