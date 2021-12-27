111 new COVID-19 cases in J-K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 111 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the infection count to 3,40,833 and the death toll to 4,524, officials said on Monday.

Thirty-two of the fresh cases were from the Jammu division and 79 from the Kashmir division of the Union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 38 new cases, followed by 21 cases in Jammu district.

The Union Territory now has 1,333 active COVID-19 cases, while the count of recoveries stands at 3,34,976, the officials said.

The mucormycosis (black fungus) infection count in the UT remained unchanged at 50 as no fresh case was reported, they said.

