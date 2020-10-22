1,136 new cases swell Gujarat’s Covid tally to 1,64,121

News Desk 1Published: 23rd October 2020 2:20 am IST

Gandhinagar, Oct 22 : Gujarat on Thursday reported a daily spike of 1,136 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 1,64,121, while 7 fatalities in the past 24 hours mounted the state’s death toll to 3,670.

Of the 52,923 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1,136 returned positive.

Hotspot Surat reported the maximum number of cases on Thursday at 231, followed by Ahmedabad (179), Vadodara (119), Rajkot (108), Jamnagar (65), Mahesana (47), Gandhinagar (38), Narmada (34), Sabarkantha (33), Patan (27), Surendranagar (26), Amreli (25), Kutch (22), Junagadh (20), Bharuch (19), Bhavnagar, Banaskantha, Gir-Somnath and Panchmahals (17 each), Kheda and Morbi (11 each), Anand (9), Dahod (7), Devbhumi Dwarka and Mahisagar (6 each), Aravalli and Porbandar (5 each), Chotta Udepur and Tapi (4 each), Navsari (3), Valsad (2), and Botad and Dangs (1 each).

READ:  30% footfall at conventional shops as e-tailers break law, make profits: CAIT

The state has so far reported 25,546 cases in October at an average of 1,161 cases per day.

Of the 7 people who succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, 3 were from Ahmedabad, 2 from Rajkot, and 1 each from Surat and Chotta Udepur.

Ahmedabad has reported the highest number of fatalities so far at 1,883, followed by Surat (834), Vadodara (208), Rajkot (158) and Gandhinagar (87), among others.

Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 2.23 per cent.

Till now, the health authorities have conducted 55,85,445 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, of which 54,21,324 have returned negative.

READ:  Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, owner was MCG contractor say police

On a positive note, 1,201 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the state’s total number of recoveries to 1,46,308.

The number of active cases in the state presently stands at 14,143, of which the condition of 14,071 is stable, while 72 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Right now, there over 5 lakh people quarantined in the state — 5,43432 in home quarentine and 256 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 23rd October 2020 2:20 am IST
Back to top button