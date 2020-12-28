12 bodies found on Iran mountains after blizzard

Tehran, Dec 28 : The bodies of 12 mountain climbers were found in the northern mountains of Iran’s capital Tehran after a blizzard hit the area, rescuers and police sources said.

Three separate incidents occurred in the districts of Kolakchal, Ahar, and Darabad on December 25 when a sudden blizzard caused avalanches, prompting large-scale search and rescue missions, reports Xinhua news agency.

After three days of search, the Red Crescent in Tehran on Sunday called off their operations, saying they have rescued 14 people trapped in the northern heights of the capital and recovered 11 bodies.

Also in the day, police in Kolakchal district said they found the 12th body, according to semi-official news agency Tasnim.

