12 MLAs test positive in Telangana

Hyderabad: A total of over 650 members including MLAs, Assembly staff, police personnel and journalists have undergone the COVID test in past few days. The development comes ahead of the monsoon session in the state.

Almost 12 legislators have been reported as testing positive for COVID.

Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted at the state assembly, the results of which were given via cell phones. Given the conditions, the entry of visitors and personal staff of the legislators has been strictly restricted.

The Assembly has geared itself with all the precautionary measures like sanitiser dispensers, thermal screeners and compulsion of masks at the premise. To add on to this, all MLAs and MLCs are to be provided with a kit of an oximeter, a mask, sanitiser and other essential medical dispensary necessities.