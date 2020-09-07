12 MLAs test positive in Telangana

The development of 12 MLAs testing positive comes after a compulsion imposed for attending Monsoon session.

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 7th September 2020 1:46 pm IST
Telangana legislature session begins from Monday amid COVID preventive measures

Hyderabad:  A total of over 650 members including MLAs, Assembly staff, police personnel and journalists have undergone the COVID test in past few days. The development comes ahead of the monsoon session in the state.

Almost 12 legislators have been reported as testing positive for COVID.

Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted at the state assembly, the results of which were given via cell phones. Given the conditions, the entry of visitors and personal staff of the legislators has been strictly restricted.

The Assembly has geared itself with all the precautionary measures like sanitiser dispensers, thermal screeners and compulsion of masks at the premise. To add on to this, all MLAs and MLCs are to be provided with a kit of an oximeter, a mask, sanitiser and other essential medical dispensary necessities.

READ:  Two held for smuggling liquor from Telangana to Andhra
Categories
TelanganaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close