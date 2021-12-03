12 travellers from abroad test positive for COVID at Hyderabad airport

Published: 3rd December 2021 8:51 pm IST
Hyderabad: Twelve passengers arriving from various countries have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

The officials from RGIA stated that the passengers arrived from various countries included the UK, USA, Singapore and Canada. The passengers who tested positive have been sent to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) for treatment.

They further said that their samples have been sent for further genome sequencing and that all these passengers were asymptomatic. However, if tested negative, these passengers will be sent for home isolation if no case of Omicron is reported.

It may be recalled that a 35-year-old woman who arrived on Thursday from the UK also tested positive for the virus at the airport and was sent to TIMS for isolation. Her genome sequencing report is still awaited.

