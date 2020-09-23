1,235 more test corona positive in J&K, tally over 66K

By News Desk 1 Published: 23rd September 2020 7:36 am IST
Srinagar, Sep 22 : A total of 1,235 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as the total cases crossed 66,000.

The Information and Public Relations Department said 736 new cases were reported in Jammu division and 499 in Kashmir division, taking the Union Territory’s total cases to 66,261.

With 18 more fatalities — 7 in Jammu division and 11 in Kashmir division — the COVID-19 death toll in J&K climbed to 1,042. As many as 43,734 patients have recovered.

J&K now has 21,485 active cases, including 12,492 in Jammu division and 8,993 in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

