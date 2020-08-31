1,280 new Covid cases push Gujarat’s tally to 96,435

By News Desk 1 Published: 1st September 2020 5:12 am IST
Gandhinagar, Sep 1 : Gujarat has reported 1,280 new Covid-19 cases pushing the total tally to 96,435, health officials said on Monday.

As many as 14 more fatalities were reported, taking the overall toll in the state to 3,022.

Surat reported 257 cases, followed by Ahmedabad 173, Vadodara 128, Rajkot 118, Jamnagar 114, Bhavnagar 40, Panchmahals 39, Gandhinagar 36, Junagadh 35, Amreli 30, Mahesana 29, Morbi 28, Patan 25, Surendranagar 21, Anand, Bharuch and Kutch with 20 each, Banaskantha 18, Gir-Somnath 14, Dahod and Kheda with 13 each, Devbhumi Dwarka and Navsari with 12 each, Sabarkantha 11, Chhota Udepur and Mahisagar with 10 each, Porbandar 9, Valsad 6, Aravalli, Botad and Narmada with 5 each and Tapi with 4 positive cases.

Covid fatalities in Ahmedabad touched 1,720, followed by Surat 629, Vadodara 131, Rajkot 89, Gandhinagar 51, Bhavnagar 43, Patan 36, Mahesana 27, Aravalli 24, 17 deaths each in Panchmahals and Banaskantha, Anand 16, Kheda 15 and Bharuch 11.

So far, the health authorities have conducted 23,31,836 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat. Out of a total RT-PCR tests carried out in the state, 22,35,401, have returned negative.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

