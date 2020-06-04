129 fresh COVID cases in Telangana, count crosses 3,000-mark

Hyderabad: Seven more persons died of Covid-19 in Telangana while the total number of positive cases crossed 3,000-mark on Wednesday.

In the highest single-day jump, seven persons succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the death toll to 99 in the state.

The state has been reporting daily fatalities with a continuing surge in the number of positive cases for more than two weeks.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, 129 Covid-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, ending 5 p.m. on Wednesday. They include two migrants who had returned to the state.

With this the number of positive cases jumped to 3020. As many as 448 of them are migrants, deportees and foreign returnees.

Greater Hyderabad continued to be the hotspot, reporting 108 cases.

According to officials, the number of patients undergoing treatment in the hospitals is 1,365 as 1,556 have so far been discharged after treatment.

The director of public health also announced that as part of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) clinical trials, five patients were given plasma transfusion at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

“All mandatory protocols set by ICMR were duly followed during the therapy. The therapy was introduced to the patients when their oxygen saturation levels dropped below 84 per cent-90 per cent,” he said.

Two transfusions were given to each of the five patients. After the completion of therapy, all five patients reported clinical improvement. One patient has already been discharged, three are no longer oxygen dependent and the fifth one is under intermittent dependency.

He said five recovered patients came forward as donors for plasma.

The official said 75 dialysis cycles were provided to Covid patients at the exclusive dialysis facility in Gandhi Hospital.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday had announced that 38 members of Tablighi Jamaat in Telangana have come forward to give their plasma for the treatment of patients.

These Jamaat members had tested positive after their return from Delhi where they attended the religious congregation. They were all discharged last month after treatment.

Presently, 1,365 COVID-19 patients have been isolated and are being treated in different hospitals.

India registered its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 8,909 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases reported in the country stands at 2,07,615, including 1,01,497 active cases.

The total death toll rose to 5,815 with 217 more deaths caused by the virus infection in the last 24 hours.

The GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, in a statement, appealed to the people to take precautions to control the spread of the virus.

He said incidence of COVID-19 increased as adequate preventive steps have not been taken by some.

On Wednesday, four doctors at a government hospital were foundpositive for COVID-19, an official said.

The hospital has been taking precautionary measures to control the virus and has also informed health department officials about the doctors testing positive, he said.

On June 2, 12 post-graduate students of a state-run medical college here tested positive for COVID-19.

