13 booked for holding birthday party during night curfew

Shamli (UP), Aug 6 : Thirteen persons, including eight women, have been booked for attending a birthday party, held inside a shop, at a time when the night lockdown was in place.

The police raided the shop after receiving complaints of loud music coming from a shop on the second floor of Kanika Place.

On Tuesday night, the police found that a birthday party was going on in the shop.

According to a police source, the organizers had not sought or received permission to hold the party, nor were the guests wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines.

Sources said that the local people alerted police after noticing the rude behaviour of the guests, who ignored their plea to lower the volume of the music.

According to police, all those present were booked for violating social distancing rules and under the Pandemic Act.

Sources said a 42-year-old woman and her two sons were also among the offenders.

Deputy Superintendent of Shamli Jitendra Kumar said: “After receiving the information, a team from Kotwali police station, including women constables, pressed into action, and 13 people booked under various sections. Further investigation is on and action will be taken accordingly.”

Source: IANS

