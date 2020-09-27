13 killed as passenger van overturns in Pak

Karachi, Sep 27 : At least 13 people were killed and several others injured when a passenger van overturned and caught fire on the Karachi-Hyderabad motorway in Pakistan, officials said.

The vehicle was carrying at least 20 people when the accident took place on Saturday night.

Out of the seven survivors, five were shifted to hospital, Additional IG Motorway Police Dr Aftab Pathan told Dawn news.

He said efforts were being made to retrieve the bodies, while the survivors included the van driver and a child.

The victims could not be identified immediately.

Nooriabad Deputy Superintendent of Police Nazar Deeshak said the van was on its way to Karachi from Hyderabad.

According to Deeshak, the van overturned and caught fire after taking a number of turns and bouncing off the road.

He said the passengers’ bodies were completely charred.

Vehicular traffic was suspended on the motorway after the accident.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.