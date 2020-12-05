13 killed in Thailand flash floods

Bangkok, Dec 5 : Thirteen people have been killed due to flash floods in Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat province, disaster management officials said on Saturday.

According to a report of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), the 13 villagers drowned due to flash floods and torrential waters, following heavy downpours in Nakhon Si Thammarat over the last few days, reports Xinhua news agency.

Six southern Thai provinces have been severely flooded by continual, heavy rainstorms since late last month, according to the DDPM report.

A total of 321,057 households in 2,680 villages in 66 districts of the six provinces have been considerably affected while authorities are providing emergency relief measures.

The affected southern provinces are Surat Thani, Krabi, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

