13 more COVID-19 cases in Manipur

Imphal: 13 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Manipur, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 121 on Thursday, said the state government.

Out of the total, 83 are active cases.

India today witnessed a record single-day spike of 9,304 coronavirus cases taking the country’s tally to 2,16,919, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.