1,30,72,718 samples tested for COVID-19 till July 16, says ICMR

By Qayam Published: 17th July 2020 10:40 am IST

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday said that a total 1,30,72,718 samples have been tested to diagnose COVID-19 up to July 16.

While 3,33,228 samples were tested on Thursday, the ICMR informed.

With the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases, and 687 deaths, India’s COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 10 lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths, according to the Ministry.

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close