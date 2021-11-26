13th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks

Published: 26th November 2021
Mumbai: Police officer pays tribute to the martyrs at the Police Martyrs Memorial to mark the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Divya, daughter of late police inspector Vijay Salaskar, pays tribute at the Police Martyrs Memorial to mark the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Police officers pay tribute to the martyrs at the Police Martyrs Memorial to mark the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray places wreaths at the site of the Police Martyrs Memorial to mark the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari places wreath at the Police Martyrs Memorial to mark the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

