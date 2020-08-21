14 hospitalised after a gas leak at milk dairy unit in Andhra

All are stable. All of them are women, Dr Narayan Bharat Gupta said

By Mansoor Published: 21st August 2020 9:01 am IST
Chittoor: Fourteen people were affected after an ammonia gas leak at a milk dairy unit at Bandapalli in Putalapattu Mandal here on Thursday and have been shifted to hospital.

“We got the information that Ammonia gas was leaked at Hatson company milk process unit near Putalapattu at around 5 PM. 14 labourers who were working in that shift are brought to the hospital here in Chittoor. Among them, 3 people are serious and probably will be shifted to SVIMS or Ruia hospital in Tirupati,” Dr Narayan Bharat Gupta, Chittoor District Collector said.

“All are stable. All of them are women. It is to yet be ascertained whether this incident is a result of the negligence of management or the negligence of the workers. Industries department General Manager and fire department officials will review the ground-level situation on Friday,” he said.

Putalapattu Sub Inspector, Chittoor District informed that the gas has been contained at the dairy.

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has spoken with the Chittoor District Collector and ordered an inquiry into the incident. He gave directions to better treatment to the affected people. 

