14-year-old boy booked for raping minor girl

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy has been booked for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in the Ghatampur area of the district, police said.

Accused, victim belong to same village

The accused and the victim belong to the same village.

Circle Officer Ghatampur, Ravi Kumar Singh, said, “The accused will be sent to a juvenile correction home after being produced before a magistrate on Sunday.”

The officer said that the girl had gone for cattle grazing near the Rindh river on Friday afternoon where the boy caught hold of the girl and raped her.

Girl narrated ordeal to family members

The girl returned home and narrated her ordeal to family members, who informed the local police.

The police sent the girl to a hospital for medical examination and after the report confirmed rape, the police took the boy into custody.

The boy was also severely thrashed by the family of the victim and the villagers.

“A case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) has been registered,” said the circle officer.

Source: IANS

