14-year-old ends life after being scolded by father

By Mansoor Published: 24th August 2020 2:09 pm IST
Dead body
Representational Photo

Payyannur: A 14-year-old died by hanging after being chided by his father for playing games on his mobile, police said.

The boy, Devanandu, a ninth standard student, was found hanging in his room Sunday morning.

On Saturday night, as he was busy with some video games, his father chided him following which he immediately went off to his room.

Thinking that he was asleep, the boy’s parents did not disturb him.

However, they found him hanging from the ceiling fan this morning after he failed to turn up for breakfast, police said.

Source: PTI
READ:  Muzaffarnagar: Minor married to her rapist; given triple talaq
Categories
Crime
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close