14-year-old ‘Google Boy’ Agastya Jaiswal completes his B.A degree

Hyderabad: At the tender age of 14, one can imagine a teenager to be carefree and at a transitory phase between childhood and adulthood. But, Agastya Jaiswal from Telangana proved all age-based assumptions wrong as he continues to set records in sports and academics parallel. Agastya recently passed his bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism in first division.

Agastya is popularly called ‘Google Boy’ by the media. He could answer 300 questions at the age of two and 3000 at the age of five.

In the results announced by Osmania University on Tuesday, Agastya officially graduated. He completed his degree from St. Mary’s College, Yousufguda. Home-schooled by parents, he completed 10th grade at the age of 8 and Inter at the age of 10.

However, he is not the first one in the prodigy club from his family. Agastya’s sister Naina Jaiswal made history when she completed her degree at the age of 13, alongside excelling internationally in table tennis.

On October 23, Agastya wrote in a Facebook post: “At last I have done it. With the blessing of my parents and the strong support of my sister Naina Jaiswal I wrote my graduation final year exam at the age of 14 years.”