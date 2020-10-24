14-yr-old girl raped in UP’s Banda

Banda: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Banda while she was returning home, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late on Thursday night when the girl was returning home after watching Ram Leela, they said.

A 22-year-old man belonging to her village forcefully took her to his home and allegedly raped her, SHO of Atarra police station Akhilesh Mishra said.

An FIR was lodged in the matter and the accused, identified as Amar Verma, was arrested, he said.

The girl has been sent to a hospital for medical examination, the SHO added.

Source: PTI