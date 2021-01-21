15 die in Ukraine nursing home fire

By Mansoor|   Published: 21st January 2021 11:47 pm IST
Photo: Fire at private nursing home in Ukraine (Source:Twitter)

Moscow: A fire at a private nursing home in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed 15 people and injured five others Thursday, officials said.

The cause of the blaze in the two-story building was under investigation.

News reports said the building originally was a residence but had been converted into a nursing home and that it was unclear if it had been registered for that function.

The Interfax news agency cited Kharkiv police as saying the home’s owner and employees were being questioned.

Source: PTI

READ:  Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s lookalike breaks the internet; watch video
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mansoor|   Published: 21st January 2021 11:47 pm IST
Back to top button