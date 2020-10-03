15 killed in Afghan car bomb explosion

By News Desk 1Updated: 3rd October 2020 3:10 pm IST
Kabul, Oct 3 : At least 15 people were killed on Saturday when a car bomb exploded in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, officials said.

According to the officials, the incident took place in Ghanikhil district, reports TOLO News.

The Nangarhar Governor’s spokesman confirmed the casualties and said some gunmen wanted to enter the district Governor’s compound but were killed by security forces.

A member of Nangahar provincial council said at least eight of those killed in the attack are civilians.

Source: IANS

