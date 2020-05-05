15 more test positive, J&K tally is 741

Jammu: Fifteen more tested positive on Tuesday in J&K, taking the total number of Covid-19 patients in the Union Territory to 741.

An official statement said that out of the 15 new cases, 14 belong to the Kashmir division and one to the Jammu division.

So far, eight patients have died while 320 have completely recovered.

The number of active cases in J&K is 413 out of whom 404 are in Kashmir division and 9 are in Jammu division.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.