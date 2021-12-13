15 new bars in Haritha Plaza to be established by Telangana govt

Hyderabad: In light of the state’s large budget deficit, the Telangana administration is striving to diversify its revenue streams. The most recent option identified is to expand the number of bars at Haritha Tourism plazas across the state, which are administered by the tourism department. In five of the 28 plazas, the state already has five bars open.

Officials also aim to establish 15 more bars in other areas. Among these are Pochampally, Basara, Vikarabad, Ramppa, Lakkavaram, Medaram, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Tadvai, Shamirpet, Kaleshwaram, Vemulawada, Keesaragutta, Pakala, and Singuru.

The current bars have generated a decent profit, each bringing in more than Rs 25 lakh. Despite the fact that sales at wine stores and regular bars have fallen in the ongoing pandemic, yet some businesses have performed well. As a result, Telangana government officials are considering increasing the number of bars in the Haritha Plazas.

The state government increased the number of liquor sellers during the auction last month. Many people, however, have learned that the standard bar business is not particularly successful. Since the pandemic, “many have sold their businesses to others as operational costs have increased and visitors have reduced,” a bar owner noted, while speaking to The Times of India.

They have petitioned the state government on several occasions, requesting that they be sensitive to their financial situation.

The case of bars managed by tourism plazas, on the other hand, is distinct from that of normal bars. Since the state’s inception, the state government has observed an increase in liquor sales.