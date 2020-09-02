15-year-old girl fights mobile snatchers in Jalandhar

Jalandar: 15-year-old, Kusum Kumari was attacked by two motorcycle-borne thieves who tried to snatch her mobile phone and threatened her by a sharp weapon.

Showing exemplary courage the girl managed to pull down one of them off the bike.

After sometimes, a few people walking by helped her. And the accused, Avinash Kumar (22) was taken into custody.

Despite receiving injuries in the assault by the snatcher, the 15-year-old girl, Kusum Kumari, did not let go of him until passersby came to her rescue.

The brazen assault that took place in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar was recorded on a CCTV camera.

Kumari told the police that she was going home from her tuition classes when the pillion rider tried to snatch her mobile phone.

Ms Kumari got back her phone soon after. The teen has been admitted to a hospital.