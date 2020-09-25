15,000 students write University of Hyderabad’s entrance exams amid COVID-19

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad’s (UoH) nationwide entrance exam 2020-2021 for Post-graduate (PG) courses and MPhil PhD programmes began on Thursday amid strict coronavirus guidelines. More than 61,000 candidates registered for the entrance exams, of which nearly 15,000 were from Telangana state. The exams were conducted at 37 various exam centres, including three in Hyderabad city.

The entrance examinations for admission to the various courses for the academic year 2020-21 at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) commenced on 24September. This year, UoH received the 62,853 applications, the highest, for admission into 2456 seats in 132 postgraduate and research programmes at the varsity.

On the first day , More than 66% students wrote the examinations all over India. In Hyderabad, close to 7077 students are writing the examination at the College for Integrated Studies building of Uoh.

“Two COVID infected students also gave the exam in the separate isolated exam halls arranged by the university, by taking all precautions laid down. More than 34 students with disabilities also wrote the entrance examination on the first day with the help of scribes at the various centres,” said Vinod Parvala, UoH spokesperson.

