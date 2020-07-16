1,510 new COVID-19 cases take Pune district tally to 42,836

Pune: As many as 1,510 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Maharashtra’s Pune on Wednesday, which took the count of patients in the district to 42,836, a health official said.

The death toll in the district reached 1,176 with 35 persons succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

“Of the 1,510 new cases, 818 were from areas in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the overall tally of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 29,494,” the official said.

A total of 746 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery during the day.

With 433 new cases in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, the tally in this industrial township grew to 8,853, he said.

According to the official, the number of positive cases in rural parts of the district, areas under the Pune Cantonment Board and the civil hospital have risen to 4,436, he said.

Source: PTI