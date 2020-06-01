155 more test Covid-19 positive, three more die in J&K

Jammu: As many as 155 more tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the total number of Covid-19 patients in the Union Territory above 2,600.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the new cases, 99 were from Jammu division and 56 from the Kashmir division.

Three patients, who tested positive for the dreaded virus, died on Monday, taking the toll to 31.

So far, 946 patients have completely recovered.

The number of active cases is now 1,624, out of which 467 are in the Jammu division and 1,157 in the Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

