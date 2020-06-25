16-yr-old TikTok star commits suicide, social media mourns

NEW DELHI: A minor girl, who reportedly had over one million followers on the short-video platform TikTok, was found hanging at her residence in the Geeta Colony area here, the police said on Thursday.

The social media star was known for her dance videos and also had 1.35 lakh followers on Instagram.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani wrote on his Instagram page, “Sad news 16-year-old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide. Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it’s really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please don’t do this.”

According to the police, information regarding the incident was received on Wednesday.

Her father found her hanging at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. No suicide note has been recovered near the body, the police said.

“The body of the victim was handed over to her family for the last rites on Thursday, though the reason behind such an extreme step is yet to be unearthed,” a senior police officer said.

* Every 3 sec. someone attempts suicide in our country.

* Approximately 1.3 lakh Indians take their own lives every year a shocking 17 per cent of the global total.

* One-third of all female suicides and one-fourth of all male suicides in the world take place in India#SiyaKakkar pic.twitter.com/akj6JBFeHY — Ajayranwa (@Ajuranwa) June 25, 2020

16 year old TikTok star #SiyaKakkar commits suicide.



She had 1.1 million fans on TikTok & 91,200 followers on Instagram.



What could go so terribly wrong in her promising young life that she ended it?



Let’s work to make youngsters strong mentally & emotionally!#MentalHealth pic.twitter.com/nCI2gQ0byG — Charu Pragya (@CharuPragya) June 25, 2020

She was just 16yrs 💔😭. RIP Siya #SiyaKakkar this year is getting worst day by day #RIPSiyaKakkar pic.twitter.com/w3uPl8VVzW — Himanshi khurana fan 🤍 (@Yashikaa3) June 25, 2020

Source: IANS inputs