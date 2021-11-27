160 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday reported 160 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,75.479, while the toll rose to 3,988 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 66, followed by Khammam (21) and Medchal Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy (12 each) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 148 people recovered from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of those who recuperated to 6,67,946.

The number of active cases stood at 3,545.

A total of 32,540 samples were tested, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 2,84,88,719.

The samples tested per million population was 7,65,414.

The Case Fatality Rate in Telangana was 0.59 per cent and the recovery rate, 98.88 per cent, the bulletin said.