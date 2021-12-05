161 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in J&K

Srinagar: Two deaths and 161 new Covid cases were reported on Sunday in J&K as authorities formed special teams to enforce SoPs in the UT.

An official bulletin said 18 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 143 cases and two deaths from the Kashmir division, whiled 184 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours.

The highest number of new cases (62) were reported from Srinagar district.

So far, 337,807 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 331,620 have recovered, while 4,481 have succumbed.

The number of active cases is 1,706 out of which 439 are from the Jammu division and 1,267 from the Kashmir division.

As many as 30,753 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours.

