162 more test positive, J&K COVID-19 tally at 1,921

Jammu: In the largest single day spike so far, 162 people tested positive in Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday as the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 1,921 in the Union Territory.
A statement issued by the information and public relations department said, “162 tested positive today, 38 in Jammu division and 124 in Kashmir division. Total number of COVID-19 patients is now 1,921 in J&K”.
With two patients succumbing on Wednesday, 26 people have been killed by the dreaded virus in J&K so far.
854 patients have completely recovered and the number of active cases is 1,041 in J&K out of whom 288 are in Jammu division and 753 are in Kashmir division.
