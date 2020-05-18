166 Indians stranded in Muscat return home

Hyderabad: Amid the global pandemic Covid-19, Govt. of India has undertaken the biggest ever off-shore evacuation drive to airlift the stranded Indian Citizens under its Vande Bharat Mission. Under the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission, on Monday (18th May), GMR led Hyderabad International Airport handled an Arrivals Evacuation Flight of Air India Express Airline IX 0818 from Muscat (Oman), which landed at Hyderabad International Airport today at 08:12 PM (Night) with 166 Indian Citizens bound for Hyderabad.

All arriving passengers were serviced through the fully sanitized International Arrivals of the Main Passenger Terminal of GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

To facilitate the arriving passengers and aircraft crew, the Hyderabad International Airport has kept the international arrivals and the entire stretch right from the aerobridge to the arrivals ramp fully sanitized and fumigated, this included – sanitization of every nook & corner of building and public areas including washrooms, chairs, counters, trolleys, railings, doors, lifts, escalator’s etc.

The airport also enforced the social distancing among passengers right from the aerobridge to across the terminal.

