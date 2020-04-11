17 more test positive, J&K tally rises to 224

Jammu: Seventeen more tested positive on Saturday in J&K, taking the total number of COVID-29 patients to 224 in the Union Territory.

Government spokesman Rohit Kansal said: “17 new cases were reported in J&K — 5 from Jammu Division and 12 from Kashmir. The total positive cases now are 224”, government spokesman.

At present there are 214 active cases in J&K out of whom 40 are in the Jammu division while 174 are in the Kashmir division.

So far, six patients have completely recovered while four have died.

Source: IANS

