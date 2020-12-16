17% of BMW motorcycles made by TVS Motor

Chennai, Dec 15 : India’s two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company rolls out 17 per cent of BMW motorcycles from its Hosur factory, the German Consul General in Chennai has said.

Visiting the TVS Motor plant recently, Karin Stoll, German Consul General tweeted: “Never seen so many 2-wheelers in my life incl. the results of yet another amazing #indogerman #technology + #manufacturing #partnership. Great visit to @tvsmotorcompany in #Hosur #TamilNadu yesterday, 17% of @BMW bikes #worldwide produced here. That’s not all as you can see!”

In 2013, TVS Motor and BMW signed an agreement to jointly develop motorcycles in the 250-500cc range to be sold through their respective distribution networks.

Later the company started rolling out the 310cc motorcycle.

The 310cc bike and its engine were developed jointly with the German automobile giant BMW on a common platform/architecture.

According to TVS Motor, till June 2020, it has rolled out over 72,000 BMW motorbikes.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.