17-year-old class 11 girl student raped

Shahdol: A 17-year-old girl died in hospital after she was allegedly raped, strangled and dumped in bushes by a 22-year-old man in a village here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Accused arrested

The accused has been arrested, they said.

Shahdol Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla said the incident occurred at a village under the Jaitpur police station area of the district.

The minor girl, a Class 11 student, went out of home on Tuesday evening for offering prayers at a nearby temple, but did not return home, he said.

Her worried family member started a search, but failed to find the teenager, the SP said.

Girl found unconscious

Later on Wednesday morning, the girl was found lying unconscious in bushes near her house, he said.

The SP said the teenager was immediately rushed by her family to Shahdols district hospital where she died on Wednesday evening.

Shukla said it was revealed that after raping the teenager, an attempt was made to strangle her to death by the accused, Arif Khan (22), who has been arrested.

Accused confessed crime

The SP said the accused admitted to the crime during interrogation.

The man said he raped the girl, strangled and dumped her in bushes thinking she was dead, Shukla said.

He has been booked under IPC sections related to rape and murder, and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SP added.

Source: PTI

