17-year-old girl dies two days after being gang-raped in UP’s Hamirpur

By Mansoor|   Published: 24th February 2021 9:02 pm IST
Representational Image (Twitter)

Hamirpur: A 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly gang-raped two days ago in a village here, died on Wednesday while she was being taken to a hospital, police said.

The teenager was undergoing treatment in the village in Maudaha area but her condition started deteriorating on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh said.

She was being taken to a community health centre from the village when she died, he added.

Meanwhile, Circle Officer, Maudaha, Saumya Pandey said the victim’s family did not report the incident and that the police came to know about it only after the teenager’s death.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report, and the matter is being probed,” she added.

Speaking to reporters, the victim’s father alleged that his daughter was raped by five men on Monday night. He said he did not inform the police as he was afraid.

Source: PTI

