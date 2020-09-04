171 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, four deaths

Ahmedabad: As many as 171 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district since previous evening, taking the tally to 32,184 on Friday, the health department said.

152 new cases were from Ahmedabad city while 19 cases were from other parts of the district.

With the death of four COVID-19 patients during this period, the death toll in the district has now reached 1,745.

85 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district recovered and were given discharge in the last 24 hours, the official release added.

The tally of recovered patients went up to 26,693.

Those who were discharged since Thursday evening included 60 patients from the city.

Out of the total 3,078 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Gujarat so far, as many as 1,745 deaths were from Ahmedabad district alone. 1,687 patients have died in the city.

