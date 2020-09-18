173 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, three deaths

By Neha Published: 18th September 2020 9:55 pm IST
Coronavirus

Ahmedabad: As many as 173 new coronavirus cases were reported in Ahmedabad in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the district to 34,581, the Gujarat health department said on Friday evening.

152 new cases were found in Ahmedabad city while 21 cases were reported from other parts of the district, it said.

Three COVID-19 patients died during this period, taking the death toll in the district to 1,791.

203 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district upon recovery from the viral infection, the department said.

Source: PTI
