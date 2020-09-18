173 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: As many as 173 new coronaviruses cases were reported in Ahmedabad in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 34,581 in the district, the Gujarat health department said on Friday evening.

152 new cases were from Ahmedabad city while 21 cases were from other parts of the district, it said.

Three COVID-19 patients died during this period, taking the death toll in the district to 1,791, more than half of the 3,289 COVID-19 deaths registered in Gujarat so far.

203 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district — 180 of them in the city — also recovered and were given a discharge in the last 24 hours, the state release added.

The tally of recoveries in the district thus rose to 28,792.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has deployed a team at Kalupur railway station in the city to screen incoming passengers. Out of 1,780 passengers screened on arrival on Thursday, 22 tested positive for coronavirus, said an AMC release.