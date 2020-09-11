174 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, three deaths

By Sameer Updated: 11th September 2020 8:49 pm IST
66 policemen found coronavirus positive in Jharkhand

Ahmedabad: As many as 174 new coronavirus cases emerged in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district in the last 24 hours, said a release by the state Health Department on Friday evening.

With the addition of 174 cases, Ahmedabad’s tally of COVID-19 cases reached 33,378.

Three COVID-19 patients died during this period, taking the death toll in the district to 1,767.

The release added that 127 infected persons undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Source: PTI
