By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 27th June 2021 10:06 pm IST
18 Al-Shabab terrorists executed in northeast Somalia
Mogadishu: Eighteen Al-Shabab terrorists were executed Sunday in Galkayo town of Mudug, the Puntland State of Somalia, after being sentenced to death earlier by the court.

Chairperson of Puntland state court Mohamud Abdi Mohamed said their court proceedings followed through different stages before the execution.

“Puntland State Court of Armed Forces executed 18 Al-Shabab terrorists this morning. These convicts were all behind the killings of many of our important people here. The court took the right action against them,” Mohamed said.

Al-Shabab terrorists termed the execution as a massacre of innocent civilians by the Puntland state.

The terrorist group has carried out a series of assassinations and bombings in Galkayo and other parts of the Mudug region, and Puntland officials have vowed to bring to justice any member of the terrorist group or those who engage in terrorist activities.

