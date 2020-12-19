18 missing children traced in 2 weeks in Dwarka

New Delhi, Dec 18 : During a special drive, the Delhi Police has traced at least 18 minor children in Dwarka in two weeks. During the drive, photographs of the missing children and persons were shared on different WhatsApp groups, Covid-Volunteer groups and NGOs. Announcements were made by public address in nearby areas and parks.

In view of directions passed by Delhi Police Commissioner, all staff including Anti-Human-Trafficking Unit of Dwarka district were briefed and motivated to search for the minor missing children and others. Out of 18 children traced, four are boys while 14 are girls.

“During this special drive, Dwarka district police tried to trace every child and make all-out efforts to get any clue about their parents/home. All practical and legal aspects were kept in view,” said Dwarka DCP Santosh Kumar Meena.

The local enquiry was done in and around the place of stay of the missing children.

The Dwarka police staff have been asked to screen and complete the documentation of all the children residing in shelter homes, bus stands, roads, religious places etc. to reunite them with their families.

