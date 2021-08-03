18-year-old girl strangulated to death; body found on railway track

Hyderabad: A body of an 18-year-old girl was found on the railway track in the city’s Alwal area on Monday night.

The victim is a resident of Alwal, a degree second-year student, who had left her house on Monday morning for some work and informed her mother the same.

Even after she did not return until the evening, her mother called her and got no response. She filed a missing complaint at the Alwal police station at night. The Alwal police registered a missing case and launched an investigation.

During the investigation, the police arrested the victim’s friend on suspicion. Police found that the boy and the victim had been in a relationship for some time and that he had killed her due to past problems and dumped her body near the railway tracks, New Indian Express reported.

The case for kidnapping and murder was modified after the suspect was arrested.

A Gangadhar, inspector of Alwal told the media, the girl was strangulated to death. The body has been sent for examination.

Further investigation is underway.