Pune: Pune city reported 1,812 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 31,844 on Thursday, a health official said.

The death toll crossed the 900-mark and reached 906 after 17 patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

As many as 1,812 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 31,844, he said.

Also, 764 patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the infection, the official added.

Source: PTI